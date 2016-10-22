Halloween and Bonfire Night to be the focus of an advice day in Daventry

Halloween and Bonfire Night safety will be the focus of a Day of Action in Daventry town centre.

The event, run by the Daventry District and South Northamptonshire Community Safety Partnership, will be based outside Daventry Area Community Transport’s Mobility Shop and Pitstop in New Street from 10am to 1pm on Wednesday October 26.

Representatives from the partnership will man the mobile police station to offer safety advice to trick or treaters as well as residents with concerns about strangers calling at their door after dark.

A crew from Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue will also be there to offer tips on the safe use of fireworks and sparklers.

The event will also see the re-launch of the Daventry Park Watch Scheme, which aims to encourage dog walkers, cyclists, runners and anyone else who likes to get out and about to take an active role in monitoring their neighbourhood for any suspicious activity.

Chairman of the partnership Ian Vincent said: “The event will be an opportunity for residents to pick up safety advice and information ahead of the Halloween and Bonfire Night festivities.

“But it also offers a chance for people to meet and chat to representatives of the partnership as well as police and fire officers about any other issues.

“We held a similar event last year which was very well supported and hopefully people will find it useful again.”

The Community Safety Partnership brings together partners including Daventry District Council, South Northamptonshire Council, Northamptonshire Police, Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service, Northamptonshire County Council and Nene Clinical Commissioning Group to reduce crime, disorder and anti-social behaviour within the community.