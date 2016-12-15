Group set up to enhance the lives of Daventry district’s older residents celebrates its first decade

A group which works to improve the quality of life for older people living in Daventry district has celebrated its 10th birthday.

Members of the Daventry & District Forum (DDF) celebrated the milestone at their annual Christmas tea dance at Daventry Leisure Centre.

The group was set up following a county-wide initiative to give older people more of a voice in local issues.

Initially called DAVOP (Daventry District Action and Voice for Older People), it held its first meeting in November 2006, when around 60 people gathered to discuss issues such as local policing and health provision. Ten years on there are more than 700 members.

Within a year the group was renamed DOF (Daventry & District Over Fifties Forum) but retained its remit to represent the interests of older people across the district.

Now known as DDF, the group continues to hold popular regular forum meetings which provide members an opportunity to make new friends, have fun, and find out information and advice on a wide variety of subjects, from healthcare, to adult learning.

The group receives administration support from Daventry District Council and is run by a management committee, elected from its 700-strong membership.

The group has led on or been involved with a number of successful initiatives in the district in recent years, including Christmas campaigns to help those in need, and the formulation of DDC’s Ageing Well Strategy to improve the lives of older people.

DDF chairman Gloria Edwards Davidson said: “Our aim has always been to improve the quality of life of older people by providing timely advice and information with the help and support of partner agencies.

“Looking back over the last 10 years I think we can be very proud of our achievements. However, with ever increasing limitations on funding, together with an ageing population, it is vital that we continue to work together to the benefit of residents across the district.

“I would like to thank the management committee, all of our members and Daventry District Council for all the help, time and support they have provided in the last 10 years. Here’s to the next decade!”

Cllr Alan Hills, Daventry District Council’s community culture and leisure portfolio holder, said: “I was involved in the formation of DDF - as it is now known - all those years ago, and have been pleased to see them flourish ever since.

“They have done a lot of good work providing a voice for older people in our communities, and countless people have benefited from membership of the group, so long may that continue.”