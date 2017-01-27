Grants will help young people improve communities

Northamptonshire Community Foundation has launched the Youth Social Action Fund designed to give young people the chance to lead change and make a positive contribution to their communities.

The foundation is one of 43 across the country, promoting the #iwill Youth Social Action fund.

The fund will offer grants between £1,000 and £5,000 for projects and activities raising the level and quality of youth social action in an area. Activities must be for young people between ten and 20 and up to 25 years for disabled young people.

#iwill aims to get six out ten young people involved in social action by 2020. Big Lottery Fund and the Department of Culture, Media & Sport have invested £20 million each to the #iwill fund to support young people to access high quality social action opportunities.

Victoria Miles DL Chief Executive, Northamptonshire Community Foundation, said: “We are extremely delighted to be delivering this much needed Youth Social Action Fund on behalf of an extremely strong partnership including the Department for Culture Media and Sport, the Big Lottery and our own local match funder The Wilson Foundation, who are donating £30,000 to enable us to double this fund that will help to raise the quality of and increase youth social action in Northamptonshire.”

Visit www.ncf.uk.com/Grants/Youth_Social_Action_Fund.