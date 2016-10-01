Grants on offer for groups planning seasonal community events across the Daventry district

Community groups planning fundraising events in the run up to Halloween, Bonfire Night and Christmas are urged to get in touch with Daventry District Council for a grant.

One-off grants of up to £500 are available to help local groups in Daventry District put on events for the wider community.

Applicants must demonstrate they have support from their local parish council and must also match any funding they receive. Applications should be submitted at least two weeks before the planned event and applicants will be notified of a decision within a week of their submission.

Events that have benefited from grants this financial year include Middlemore Residents Association’s Queen’s 90th birthday fete, the Guilsborough by the Sea Festival and Weedon FC’s Legends Day.

The three events raised a combined total of more than £5,300, which was redistributed by the groups to local good causes in the area.

As well as the one-off event funding, DDC also offers grants of up to £1,000 to allow groups to purchase items of equipment, cover expenses or for training courses. Grants of up to £15,000 are also available to cover up to 50% of the total cost of a capital building project.

Councillor Alan Hills, community, culture and leisure portfolio holder at Daventry District Council, said: “The one-off event grants are there to help groups put on fundraisers that benefit their organisation as well as the wider community. Summer may be over but there are lots of opportunities for voluntary and community groups to put on events in the coming months and I would urge them to contact the Council to see how we might help.”

For more information about Community Grants offered by DDC, including the eligibility criteria for each grant, visit www.daventrydc.gov.uk/communitygrants or phone Community Development Officer Tim Cantwell on 01327 871100.