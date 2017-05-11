Grants available at summer funding fair co-hosted by Daventry District Council

Community and voluntary groups which are struggling to get off the ground, or those looking to expand what they do, are invited to attend the second funding fair co-hosted by Daventry District Council.

The free event at Towcester Racecourse on Tuesday, June 6, will run from 9.30am to 3pm and will offer visitors the chance to meet representatives from more than 20 grant-giving organisations and learn best practice from other community groups.

The fair is co-hosted by South Northamptonshire Council (SNC), South Northants Volunteer Bureau and Daventry Volunteer Centre. SNC and DDC have their own community grant schemes, and grant-giving organisations currently confirmed to attend are: the Big Lottery Fund, BBC Children in Need, Heritage Lottery Fund, Grantscape, the London Marathon Charitable Trust, Northamptonshire Groundwork, Historic Churches Support and the Northamptonshire Community Foundation.

The event will also feature presentations from funders, plus advice for writing grant applications and information on DDC’s new Community Lottery.

It is also an excellent opportunity for community groups to network with others across the area, and share success stories, tips and advice with one another.

Entry and parking at the fully accessible venue is free, and there will be free teas and coffees, with fruit and snacks available to buy.

Register before the event to avoid delays on arrival, to do so email Rob Burton via rburton@daventrydc.gov.uk or call him on 01327 302257.