Grab a grant to help celebrate Women’s Tour’s Grand Depart

Grants of up to £500 are available to community groups wishing to put on events to celebrate The Women’s Tour.

Daventry District council is offering the grants as part of its preparations for the June 7 event which will see elite cyclists from the world’s top teams set off from Daventry town centre for the first stage of Britain’s leading professional women’s cycle race.

The money can be used by a range of community and voluntary groups – as well as schools and pre-schools – to help organise community events to coincide with the race day.

After the Grand Depart from Daventry at 11am, the race will pass through Long Buckby, West Haddon, Guilsborough, Hollowell, Creaton, Naseby, Welford, Sibbertoft, East Farndon and Great Oxendon before heading off towards the finish in Kettering.

However, the grants are not restricted to groups from those villages, and the council is hoping other communities will also use the money on offer to put on activities linked to the Women’s Tour or sport in general.

Schools in communities which are not on the route could use it to help cover transport costs to get pupils to a suitable spot on the roadside so they can cheer on the riders.

The money could be put towards a village sports day, a fun cycle ride or any other event to promote health and wellbeing in the run-up to June 7 or during the week afterwards.

Councillor Alan Hills, community, culture and leisure portfolio holder on Daventry District Council, said: “Thousands of people lined roadsides across the district to cheer on the riders when the tour visited our district last year, and we’re hoping to build on that enthusiasm.

“The stage is on a weekday this year, which offers great opportunities for local schools to get involved.

“We would also love to see our many community and voluntary groups taking advantage of the grants to put on activities for the benefit of the wider community.

“We want to inspire a new generation of people to take up sport and live a more active lifestyle so I would urge communities across the District to get in touch so that they can take maximum advantage of the opportunities presented by the Women’s Tour.”

For more information about the grants, including eligibility criteria, visit www.lovedaventry.com/get-involved email tcantwell@daventrydc.gov.uk, or phone 01327 871100.