Got a child applying for a new school in Northamptonshire next year? Admission rules under review

Changes to the rules for children joining schools across Northamptonshire next year have gone out to public consultation.

The main changes relate to how the distance tiebreaker is applied if a decision needs to be made between two or more children in the same criteria and the validity of sibling links if the sibling is older or younger than the child applying.

A full list of affected schools and what changes are being proposed is on Northamptonshire County Council's website.

The consultation takes place every year and offers people the chance to have their say on the proposed admissions policies of mainstream schools in Northamptonshire.

The consultation is open now and runs until Friday January 13. Final admission arrangements will be published in February.