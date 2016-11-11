Golden girl Ellie Robinson claims hat-trick at Northamptonshire Sports Awards

Paralympic gold medalist Ellie Robinson was the star of the show as she claimed a hat-trick of awards as the Northamptonshire Sports Awards on Thursday night.

The 15-year-old Northampton Swimming Club star was named the Sports Personality of the Year, and also picked up the awards for Young Sportswoman of the Year, and Disabled Sports Person of the Year.

Performance Coach of Year winner Tracy Whittaker-Smith

The Northampton High School student received a standing ovation from the 400-strong audience at Sywell Aerodrome, and the awards cap an amazing 2016 for the swimmer that saw her break nine British para records, one world record and one Paralympic record when she took the gold medal in the 50m butterfly at the Rio Paralympics.

The teenager also won bronze in the 100m freestyle.

Other winners on the night included Northampton Town FC, who won the Performance Team of the Year award for storming to the Sky Bet League Two title in May with a 99-point haul.

Skipper Marc Richards and defender Dave Buchanan were on hand to accept the award on the club’s behalf.

Marc Richards (left) and Dave Buchanan collected Northampton Town's Performance Team of Year trophy

The awards are held to celebrate the achievements of the county’s sporting stars, up-and-coming athletes, coaches, volunteers and the unsung heroes of sport.

Chris Holmes Director of Northamptonshire Sport, said: “To all of you who compete or make sport happen in Northamptonshire, well done for everything you have done this year.

“You should be immensely proud of what you do and what it means to others. Keep it up, the challenge never gets easier but the rewards are worth it.”

The evening was hosted by BBC sports broadcaster Mike Sewell.

Full list of award winners

Performance Coach of the Year sponsored by Moulton College: Tracy Whittaker-Smith, Team GB, Northampton Trampoline Gymnastics Club - A truly historic year for Tracy, having helped Team GB women to two places at Rio 2016 for the first time. Both went on to qualify for the Olympic finals, with Bryony Page winning an Olympic silver medal, the first trampoline medal for Team GB. She also coached Kat Driscoll to sixth and Nathan Bailey ninth places. Tracy has been instrumental in improving the sport in the last four years, creating a professional and productive environment for trampoline gymnasts.

Community Coach of the Year supported by BBC Radio Northampton: Arthur Daly, Head Coach at Kings Heath Boxing Club - Arthur is the head coach at Kings Heath Boxing club and this year has helped the club achieve club mark, has grown participation at the club, has coached 10 boxers to Area Championship titles, coached four boxers to a range of national titles, with one boxer winning silver at the European Championships. Arthur coaches in excess of 30 hours per week.

Young Leader of the Year supported by Manor School and Sports College: Harriet Palmer - A member of Kettering Swimming Club, Harriett has always helped other swimmers attending galas, but has started to become a young coach and is the swimming club’s athlete representative on the County Swimming Association

Volunteer of the Year sponsored by The University of Northampton Department of Sport, Exercise and Life Science: Tracy Pepper - Tracy is a key volunteer within the Weetabix football league. Her roles include helping clubs to achieve charter standard, arranging coaching courses, sits on the women and girls league and most recently has helped the league move its player registration system online. A huge undertaking and achievement. She is also the secretary of a local club.

Primary Sport School of the Year supported by Northamptonshire County Council: St Patricks Primary School - A School Games Mark Gold school, every child is able to access opportunities for activity. The school delivers two hours curriculum PE, has a popular sports crew and have increased their playground activities. The School has a range of after school clubs, with 65 per cent of students accessing these opportunities. OFSTED commented on the breath and quality of the school’s PE curriculum.

Secondary Sport School of the Year sponsored by Wellingborough Norse: Northampton School for Boys - Named the best state school for Sport in England by the national School Sport Magazine, NSB provides an outstanding PE curriculum, more than 80 extra-curricular clubs a week (attended by more than 50 per cent of pupils) and are national Schools’ Football (U15) and Rugby Champions (U18), with seven basketball teams with national rankings.

PE & School Sport Premium Impact Award sponsored by Create Development: Standens Barn Primary School - The school has developed the quality of its teaching, have improved their playground into a more active space with dedicated zones; took part in more school sport competitions, both within the school and outside of school. The funding has also been used to provide clubs and in some cases subsidise the cost of pupils attending local clubs

Community Team of the Year supported by Grendon Outdoor Learning: Northampton Express Fours bowls team - July 2016 saw the team become county champions. Representing Northamptonshire at the Bowls England National Fours competition, the team played and won five matches over four days, beating teams containing England players. The team beat Devon in the final to become Bowls England National Champions and will now represent England at the British Isle Championships in 2017.

Performance Team of the Year sponsored by MHA MacIntyre Hudson: Northampton Town Football Club - The Cobblers had a fantastic season. Against the backdrop of off the pitch issues including a new stand and new owners, the team managed to win Sky Bet League Two, and managed a club record unbeaten run. The Cobblers have also made a solid start to the new season and are currently in sixth position in league one.

Active Workplace of the Year supported by First For Wellbeing: Parklands Primary School - Parklands Primary School continues to be a very active workplace, using the staff’s commitment to physical activity as a motivating tool for pupils. The school has taken part in all Workplace Challenge events, regularly participate in running events, such as the Park Run, half marathons and tough mudder events. ALL Staff are involved and continue to log activities on the Active Workplace website, using their commitment to physical activity as a means of raising money for charity.

Get Active Award sponsored by Places for People: Laura Martin - Diagnosed with Emphysema and Polymyalgia Rheumatica, Laura uses exercise to keep the diseases in check. As a non-swimmer, Laura signed up to a 10 week programme of lessons for women only and can now swim up to 52 lengths. Laura has lost weight and has made many new friends.

Disabled Sports Person of the Year sponsored by Places for People: Eleanor Robinson - An outstanding year, breaking nine British Para records, one world record and one Paralympic record when she took the gold medal in the 50m Butterfly at the Rio Paralympics. She also won bronze in the 100m freestyle, just touching out team mate Ellie Simmonds, one of her inspirations in the sport.

Community Club of the Year supported by Club Matters: Brackley Squash Club - In the past year the club has achieved club mark accreditation, increased membership by 71 per cent, increased female membership by 19 per cent and juniors by 50 per cent. They have also accessed funding to improve the club’s facilities and have entered additional teams in to county leagues.

Sports Project of the Year supported by Northamptonshire County Council: Waendel Leisure Centre - A 10-week programme of lessons for non swimmers or returners to the sport. This included the opportunity to learn, to socialise and adjustments made to the venue to help with body confidence. Many of the original group continue to swim and the project now provides two classes, both of which are full.

Young Sportswoman of the Year sponsored by Aspirations Wellbeing: Eleanor Robinson

Young Sportsman of the Year sponsored by Tresham College: Isaac Akers - The plan for this season was for Isaac to be selected for the GB squad at the European Junior Championships. Isaac easily achieved the time needed and produced a superb run (8th fastest in the world) to finish fifth in the 3000m final, one second away from a medal. He also won two golds at the British Cross Country event.

Local Sportswoman of the Year sponsored by Ricoh: Meghan MacLaren - A plus-five handicap (the lowest handicap registered by the 8,5000 golfers in Northamptonshire), is ranked number 39 in the world (Amateur), Meghan has won eight times on the US College circuit. She has represented England and played in the 2016 Curtis Cup, the ladies amateur equivalent of the Ryder Cup. Meghan sank the winning putt!

Local Sportsman of the Year sponsored by Everyone Active: Michael Smallwood - Triathlete Mike is the European Age group champion in Duathlon and then followed that up a month later by winning the European AG Sprint Triathlon. He then won his third European title of the year by winning the 70-74 age group Aquathlon. Over the space of two September days, Mike won back to back world titles in Aquathlon and Triathlon.

Sports Photograph of the Year sponsored by Places for People: Adrian Howes “Over the last”

Lifetime Contribution to Sport sponsored by Decathlon: Tom Cardwell - Tom has run Corby Town Table Tennis club since 1975. The club has managed to develop a huge number of players across Corby. Despite being 78, Tom still coaches every week and plays competitive table tennis. What also stands Tom out is that he has done most of this single handed.

Sports Personality of the Year sponsored by Travis Perkins: Eleanor Robinson