Gold award for Daventry sales advisor Kerri

Top Daventry employee Kerri Grice has won gold in the Sales Advisor of the Year category at her company’s awards.

The gold award in the sales advisor category is presented to the Crest Nicholson employee who personifies the group’s ongoing commitment to ‘raising the bar’ in terms of customer service.

In total, 24 employees from across the UK won awards at the event in recognition of their talent and hard work over the last 12 months.

Kerri, who works at the Monksmoor Park development in Daventry, pictured receivingt her award from Stephen Stone, Chief Executive at Crest Nicholson.

She said: “I am really proud to have won this award, it’s wonderful to be recognised for my work with customers.

“The whole team at Monksmoor Park is committed to providing great customer service to everyone who comes through our door, and making the buying experience seamless for all of our future residents.”