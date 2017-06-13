Going green for Rethink day in Daventry

Funds are being raised for a community group in Daventry which helps to support those with mental health problems and anxiety.

Green Health Summer Open Day will feature a wide selection of potted plants in return for a small donation to Rethink.

It takes place on Tuesday, June 27, noon - 4pm, at Daventry Community Gardens, to celebrate the arrival of summer.

Guests can enjoy afternoon tea, homemade cakes and salads, soft drinks, tea and coffee, along with musical entertainment and the gardens.

The Green Health Project is a partnership between Daventry District Council, Daventry Town Council and Green Health at Daventry, a local community group which is supported by Rethink Mental Illness, the UK’s leading mental health charity.

For further information on the open day or Rethink, contact Sanchia Redston on 07562 457968 or greenhealthgroup@rethink.org