Getting in the spirit to kick off this year’s festive season in Daventry

The Christmas lights are up and on in Daventry, and the festive season is upon us with plenty of activities planned in the town.

For the first time in several years the town has a Christmas tree in Bowen Square, which will be decorated in the coming days.

There will be no switch-on event this year for the town lights, which are provided by Daventry Town Council, in order for them to brighten up the town for longer.

There will be a Spirit of Christmas event on Friday, December 2, with a variety of free events and activities around the town for all to enjoy.

That day Santa will have a grotto in Sheaf Street from 3pm to 6pm (booking required). At the same time there will be donkey petting and grooming in Sheaf Street as well.

In Bowen Square from 3pm to 7.30pm you can get your photo taken inside a giant snow globe.

At 6.30pm the Daventry Lantern Parade will leave from the library car park and end at 7pm in Bowen Sqaure to gather around the Christmas tree. There will be performances by the Dunchurch and District Brass Band and Daventry Community Choir.

If you want to take part in the lantern parade there are three free workshops being run by the town council.

You can book a slot for sessions on Saturday, November 19, at Tesco in New Street; or on Saturday and Sunday November 26 and 27, at the Daventry Community Centre off Ashby Road.

The day after the lantern parade – Saturday, December 3 – Daventry Town Council has commissioned the Munchkins and Monsters Theatre Company, which specialises in creating imaginative and innovative children’s theatre, to put on a performance of Wind in the Willows at Daventry Leisure Centre. All tickets are free but booking is required.

Further details and booking go to www.daventrytowncouncil.gov.uk/daventry-spirit- of-christmas.html or call 01327 301246.