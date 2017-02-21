Get your cat neutered for a fiver on World Spay Day 2017

Northampton cat owners can get their pet neutered for £5.

Cats Protection's Northampton branch is marking World Spay Day 2017 on February 27 (Monday) at Weston Favell Shopping Centre.

Cats Protection Northampton are offering vouchers to cover the cost of neutering operations.

A neutering opertaion can ordinarily cost up to £40 for a male cat or up to £60 for a female.

But on World Spay Day, cat owners from Northampton, Daventry or Towcester can pay £5 and receive a voucher to cover the full cost of the operation for their cat or kitten.

Cats Protection’s Northampton volunteer, Diana Johnson, Publicity and Home Visiting, said: "Cats are prolific breeders, with one female capable of having up to 18 kittens a year. They can start breeding at a very young age, so we recommend cats are neutered from four months old.

“Cats that are neutered lead happier, healthier lives and having your cat neutered is one of the most important ways to protect their welfare. A neutered cat is less likely to spray, less likely to roam and also less likely to fight. Neutering also helps guard against disease as fighting cats are more at risk of life-threatening diseases that can be transmitted through biting and saliva.”

Participants will need full details of their cat or kitten and also the details of their local vet.

For more information, call 03441 003251 or email cp_northampton@hotmail.co.uk.

