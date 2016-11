Visitors to Daventry Museum can get hands-on with artefacts this Saturday.

The museum, in New Street, is hosting the Portable Museum for the day.

The Portable Museum features archaeology and historical artefacts that people can see up close and touch.

Daventry Museum is open this Saturday, December 3, from 10am to 4pm.

It will be the last Saturday opening before the museum’s new exhibition Law and Order opens on January 14.