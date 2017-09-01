Get fired up and win tickets to amazing land and air show at Sywell Aerodrome

Get fired up with our hot competition to the Footman James Sywell Classic Pistons and Props show at Sywell Aerodrome.

It takes place, on Saturday September 23 and 24, combining hot rods, historic racers and bikes with exciting aerial air displays, and a variety of vintage performers - and the Daventry Express has five pairs of tickets to give away.

Formula 1, Formula 2 and Group B racing will form the mainstay of the Racing Runway, tearing up the tarmac, alongside a selection of classic and modern motorbikes. On the Sprint Strip, the popular Street Car Shootout will be providing smoke and squeals of rubber.

Air displays will be performed by the Yakovlevs and The Blades, both world leaders in aerial acrobatics. Plus, the Breitling Wingwalkers, the world’s only formation wingwalking team, will be taking to the skies.

Bring your dancing shoes as there will be live music in the Footman James Scarf and Goggles Bar, including Dusty Springfield tribute Dusty and Friends, vintage singer Jayne Darling, and rockabilly group the Rock-ola Rockets. In Hangar One, One Eyed Cats will be playing for the benefit of those staying overnight.

The show field will be adorned with displays by the UK’s best classic motoring clubs while Pole position parking will see private owners show off vehicles manufactured pre 1986. Limited spaces are available to book a space at the heart of the show for your pride and joy.

With World War 1 and 2 re-enactments, a vintage fun fair and vintage craft fair, it’s not all about transport – there is fun for all the family to be had at Sywell Classic, with awards for those who comes dressed up in period outfits and are the ‘best dressed.’

Tickets are available in advance, or on the gate. Advance prices start from £18 in advance for adults, with tickets for children aged 5-15 from £7 in advance and free entrance for those under five-years-old.

A family ticket (2 adults, 2 children) starts from £43 in advance with all advance tickets subject to a service charge. Weekend tickets are available, at £30 in advance for adults, £10 for children, £70 for family.

Tickets on the gate start from £22 for adults, £10 for children and £54 for families. Weekend tickets on the gate are £85. Car parking is free, and for those who wish to camp a pitch for one caravan or tent is available for £60 in advance. Camping pitches cannot be bought on the day.

The show is open from 10am until 5.30pm on Saturday, 10am until 5pm on Sunday. For more information about Sywell Classic Pistons and Props, please visit www.sywellclassic.co.uk

To win a pair of tickets, send your name, address and daytime telephone number to lucie.green@jpress.co.uk by next Friday, subject