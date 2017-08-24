GCSE RESULTS: Parker Academy results rise despite national dip

Parker E-ACT Academy GCSE results rose despite a national dip and the introduction of tougher exams.

Some students obtained the top grades in English and maths exams, including the new grade 9, the equivalent of an A**.

The school praised Nadia Furman and Adam Goodyer, who achieved eight GCSEs at A or A* equivalent marks.

Also special recognition to Sophie Fletcher who attained the highest possible mark, the new grade 9, in English literature.

Jenny Gatley, headteacher of the Parker E-ACT Academy, said: "It is because of the hard work and determination shown by the class of 2017 and their teachers that so many of our students are today celebrating their results with friends and family.

"We are particularly proud of our students’ achievement in biology and textiles with 100 per cent C+ and Polish with 100 per cent A*. Languages have also performed well with 75 per cent at C grade or above.

"Maths has improved again with 62% of the students achieving a pass on the new, harder qualification. The most obvious benefit from a fabulous set of results like this, is that so many of our students have met the entry requirements for the Daventry Sixth Form."