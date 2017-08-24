GCSE RESULTS: Guilsborough Academy records clean sweep in English and maths GCSEs

All of the students passed their English and mathematics GCSE at a Daventry district school with the majority achieving the new grade 4, equivalent to an old C grade.

The Guilsborough Academy pupils celebrated the results and many have opted to stay on at the school for 6th form.

Principal Mrs Swales said: “We are so pleased that all the hard work by our students and staff, supported by parents, has reaped the high rewards they deserve.

"These results, as well as their wonderful personal skills, will allow them to continue to do new and exciting things.”

Guilsborough Academy expressed its pride at the achievements of all its students and reserved mention to those who achieved all A*/A grades and equivalent, which included Lucy Fergusson, Georgia Lett, Charlotte Newton Bennett, Lucy Exley, George Andrew, Charlie Risdale, Rachel Wyss, Llio Godfrey-Flower and Lewis Tetley.

The academy also praised Samuel Bryant, Anais Worrell, Luca Pett and Freya Higman for making the most progress, in their year group, since joining Guilsborough Academy.

The school have not released full figures of the results yet.