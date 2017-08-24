GCSE RESULTS: DSLV Academy achieves best results since 2013

Staff at Daventry's DSLV Academy applauded their students after they achieved their best GCSE results in recent years.

The results, the highest since 2013, improved significantly on last year's as the school exceeded its five A* to C (or equivalent) target with 70% achieving a standard pass or above in English.

Katie Towers, headteacher at DSLV Academy, said: "This a great set of results achieved by a group of hardworking students.

"All the staff here are extremely proud of their achievements and as a result of the dedication of the DSLV community our students have what they need to continue with the next step of their journey, many of whom will be staying with us in the Daventry 6th Form.

"I am extremely proud and privileged to be part of a team at of people who work tirelessly to support students to be the best they can be and today our students deserve to celebrate."

A number of students celebrated being award the highest grade possible across a variety of subjects. Two students achieved Grade 9, which has only been awarded 2,000 times nationally.

Among the highest performing subject areas were business and maintenance where students achieved 100 per cent success rate, closely followed by health and social care at 91 per cent, music at 86% and physics at 85%.

The exam success comes after the academy obtained a ‘Good’ Ofsted grading earlier in the year.