GCSE RESULTS: Bugbrooke school students praised for conduct and attitude in achieving 'excellent' results

Students and staff at Campion School in Bugbrooke have been celebrating as their Year 11 students achieved an "excellent" set of academic results.

The number of Campion students celebrating top level 9 grades in maths and English language and literature is above the national guidelines projections.

A school spokesperson said it was a special achievement given the further strengthening of grades at a national level and that despite significant changes to the exams, the removal of coursework in many subjects and a very different set of expectations in all GCSE subjects, their students continue to prove that their hard work and the support of their teachers remains a strong combination.

Headteacher Claire Whitmore said: "We are delighted for our students who fully deserve their excellent results. Year 11 are an outstanding group of young people.

"They have shown great care for each other, their conduct and attitude to learning have been superb and they have constantly supported our younger students - they have been tremendous role models for all members of our school community.

"Congratulations to all our students and very well done!"

The school reserved particular mention for its students who achieved A*/As and their equivalents in every subject including: James Ball, Haydn Cahill, Katie Eggleton, Ewan Fuller, Faye Harper and Maria Tedford.