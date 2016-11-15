GB women’s hockey gold medal winner to visit Northamptonshire for club open day

A member of the gold medal-winning Great Britain women’s hockey team will be visiting an open day organised by Long Buckby Hockey Club this weekend.

Forward Nicola White who scored the amazing late equalising goal against Holland in the Rio Olympics final which led to them going on to win the tournament in a nail biting penalty shootout will be at Daventry Sports Park in Browns Road on Sunday November 20.

Members of the public are being invited along to attend the event, which runs from 10am to 12.30pm, by the club to have a go at the sport, meet Nicola and see her gold medal.

The first of these opportunities is for juniors aged 7-13 who can take part in a session 10-11.30am. Then there will be a chance for anyone aged 14 and over to get involved when the senior session takes place 11.45am to 12.30pm.

Both sessions cost just £3 to participate in, equipment can be provided if required, so all participants need to do is turn up in suitable sports clothing about 15 minutes before they are due to start, and bring a drink.

No previous hockey experience is required and it is open to all levels of ability, so come along, have a go at this fast, fun, exciting sport, and get inspired by meeting one of Team GB’s Olympic Gold medal winning history making stars.

Amanda Becker, from Long Buckby Hockey Club, said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming Nicola White along to our club session on Sunday! What she and the rest of the Great Britain Women’s Hockey team achieved at the Olympics in Rio was amazing for the sport, so it will be great to have Nicola and her Gold medal here in Daventry.

“Hopefully Nicola’s appearance will help attract lots of people to our session, who in some cases may of never even played Hockey before, but this opportunity may tempt them to give it a try and lead to more people playing the sport on a regular basis in the future!”

For more information, email amanda.t.becker@gmail.com, visit https://longbuckbyhc.com, or find the club on Facebook or Twitter.

