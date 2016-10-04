Gauging the success of model railway show in Daventry

Scores of railway fans from around the town and across the region were at a Daventry school at the weekend.

Daventry Model Railway Club staged its fourth annual exhibition on Saturday at the Parker E-ACT Academy.

The mayor opens the event

The group took over four halls in the school with people coming from across the region to set up stalls selling model locomotives, carriages, scale vehicles, and all manner of items for creating model layouts, along with other train-related items.

There were also layouts set up in a range of scales, including an O Gauge scale model of Daventry Railway Station.

The event was officially opened by the Mayor of Daventry, Cllr Glenda Simmonds, and ran from 10am to 5pm.