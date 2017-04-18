GALLERY: Thousands flock to Kelmarsh for yearly country show

Thousands packed into the Kelmarsh estate over Easter weekend to enjoy an array of stunts, country pursuits and fine foods.
Among those attending the Kelmarsh Country Show this year were Europe’s number one stunt and trick riding team, Devil’s Horsemen, who performed breath-taking displays before the crowds.
The Essex Dog Display Team and falconry expert Terry Large were also among those giving demonstrations alongside Chris ‘The Countryman’ Green who dispensed tips on bird nesting, rabbit catching, pigeon shooting and all there is to know about fishing. And on the subject of angling, Hywel Morgan, son of the late TV legend Moc Morgan, returned for the 2017 show this Easter, for some practical demonstrations in fly-fishing.
Elsewhere at the Kelmarsh Country Show this Easter, visitors enjoyed dedicated village housing everything to do with shooting and conservation, hot air balloons, a survival camp and both craft and antiques fairs.
