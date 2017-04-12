Fund your Daventry community project with supermarket’s plastic bag levy

Community projects in Daventry could receive a cash injection thanks to funds raised by a supermarket’s 5p plastic bag levy.

Tesco’s Bags of Help project, in partnership with Groundwork, provides monthly funding schemes with grants of up to £4,000 on offer to groups who put themselves forward.

Three groups in the Daventry area will be awarded funds every month, with Tesco customers getting the chance to vote for their chosen one at the supermarket’s check-outs.

Lindsey Crompton, head of community at Tesco, said: “The money raised from our customers buying bags is making a big difference to local communities across the country.

“Thanks to Bags of Help, millions has been invested so far on local projects like parks, sports facilities, school playgrounds and community gardens – projects that have all been chosen by our customers.”

So far £28.5m has been delivered to more than 4000 projects across the UK.

Groundwork’s national CEO, Graham Duxbury, said: “The scale and variety of activities supported by Bags of Helps shows what can be achieved when communities are given the support and the encouragement they need to make change happen in their local area.”

Community groups and charities can apply for funding but can also be nominated by Tesco customers and colleagues.

Ask in store for more information or visit the Bags of Help website.