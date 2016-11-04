Fund-raising week raises an amazing £30,000 for Northamptonshire's air ambulance

A week-long campaign for county's air ambulance has raised more than £30,000 towards its vital services.

Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance held street collections across the two counties during the charity’s second Air Ambulance Week.

Supporters handed out the charity’s special yellow cross pin badges in exchange for donations during the high profile awareness week. And the response from the public was incredible – beating the amount raised in last year’s campaign by £5,000.

Collette Richardson, one of the charity’s fund-raising managers, said: ‘’The generosity of the public was fantastic and the response we got on the streets from people was amazing.

‘‘’I would also like to thank all the volunteers who gave up their time to help with the collections. We couldn’t have done it without them.

’It was only the second year the campaign has been organised but it is going from strength to strength and will continue to develop each year.’’.

The total amount - raised £30,460 - will go towards WNAA and its sister service the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance.

The charity needs to raise an average of £1,700 for each of its lifesaving missions. In June, the air ambulance flew its 25,000th mission.

Volunteers answered a plea for people to come forward to help with the collections.

Air Ambulance Week ran from September 17 to September 25.