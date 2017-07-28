Fruits of labour to go on show at Daventry flower and vegetable competition

Allotment holders in the Daventry and Norton area are invited to submit their entries for this year's flower and vegetable show later this summer.

Daventry Allotment and Gardening Association (DAGA) and the town's council and allotment holders will work together to showcase the fruits of their labour on September 3 at Daventry Community Centre.

Entries to the Daventry Flower and Vegetable Show are open to members of DAGA and categories will include fruit, vegetables, flowers, novelty/giggle and a separate children's category.

A new jam and cookery category has also been added for this year's show which will be judged by the president of the Women's Institute.

Judging will be undertaken by a Rural Housing Association appointed judge and prizes will be awarded by the Mayor of Daventry.

A country market, refreshments, homemade cakes, a raffle and a charity auction of homegrown produce will feature alongside the show.

Exhibition staging runs from 9.30am to 11am, and public admission from 1pm to 4pm.

A comprehensive show brochure with all the categories and entry forms can be downloaded via the council's website, or picked up at the town council offices and the DAGA store which is located on the Welton Road allotment site and open on Sundays from 10:00am until 11:30am.