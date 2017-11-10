Fruit and veg on the menu as Daventry village school pupils learn about healthy eating

Pupils at a Daventry village school learned about healthy eating and obesity prevention ahead of a national initiative to improve young children's wellbeing.

Nether Heyford's Bliss Charity School took part in a Healthy Bodies Day on Wednesday (November 8) in support of the Government's pledge to reduce childhood obesity, and as part of an ongoing commitment to the health and wellbeing of its pupils.

Nearly a third of children aged two to 15 are overweight or obese, and younger generations are becoming obese at earlier ages and staying obese for longer. Reducing obesity levels will save lives as obesity doubles the risk of dying prematurely.

The school's awareness day comes at a time when the Government plans to introduce a new voluntary healthy rating scheme for primary schools to recognise and encourage their contribution to preventing obesity by helping children to eat better and move more.

Year 6 pupils began the day by sharing their healthy eating projects in an assembly with the rest school, explaining what they had learned about the importance of eating a balanced, nutritious diet and the function of the main food groups.

In the afternoon the Bliss pupils took on the teachers head-to-head in a health and body-themed quiz hosted by BBC Northampton's sports editor Graham McKechnie, and paediatric dietician Joanne Mainwaring.

Tesco’s ‘Eat Happy’ project held a range of activities within classrooms, including tasting a variety of different healthy lunchbox options and making low-sugar fruit and yoghurt snacks.

The children took part in a snack-swap in their break time, exchanging pictures of high-sugar snacks, for healthier alternatives.

The day culminated in an event for families with more taste sessions and the sharing of healthy lunch-box ideas. The school’s ‘Snack Attack’ crew also had a stall showing the healthy options available for pupils to purchase every break time, an enterprise run by the children for the children.