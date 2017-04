The Friends of Daventry Country Park are holding another community walk next weekend.

The Spring Bird Walk will take place on Saturday, April 15 and will begin at the Coutry Park Visitors’ Centre at 10am.

The walk will be within the park and aim to spot any summer visitors and signs of nesting.

The event is free and everyone is welcome.

For more information call 01327 877193 or 07786785957 or send an email to friendsofdcp@gmail.com.