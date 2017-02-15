Freemasons support breast cancer charity

Daventry Freemasons were inspired to help a breast cancer charity after one of the members’ wives survived the disease.

During his year as the Worshipful Master of Coritani Lodge, one of the five Masonic Lodges which meet in Daventry, Max Reynolds held a number of social and sporting events.

One of his chosen charities was Breast Cancer Care as his wife, Muriel, beat the disease almost eight years ago.

Muriel, who had a mastectomy and reconstruction surgery, said she was pleased to be able to present a cheque for £1,500 to Nikki Swindell, the local area representative for Breast Cancer Care, with her husband.

As well as local charities, such as the Air Ambulance, Danetre Hospital and DACT, Daventry Freemasons also support the National Masonic Charitable Foundation, one of the largest grant-making charities in the country, funded entirely through the generosity of over 200,000 Freemasons in England and Wales.

It provides support not only to Freemasons and their families who are experiencing financial hardship due to health or other problems, but also the wider community – with last year alone, £14,212,000 going to support 4,379 masonic families while £4,853,036 went to assist national and international charities and disaster funds. This included £2.5 million towards UK flood relief efforts, emergency relief efforts in Nepal and Vanuatu as well as rebuilding schools and health centres following Typhoon Haiyan.

Daventry Masonic Club, in High Street, will be taking part in the annual ‘Heritage Open Days’ (to be held between September 7-10), when buildings, normally closed to the public, open their doors to visitors.