Free pints up for grabs in Northamptonshire pubs

Free pints are up for grabs in selected pubs across the county to celebrate National Pub Fortnight.

The first 15,000 people to sign up to pub company Ei Publican Partnerships’ app will be able to help themselves to a well-earned drink.

The firm, the UK’s largest leased and tenanted pub company, has carried out a study to celebrate the inaugural National Pub Fortnight, which revealed that a quarter of British adults visit the pub at least once a week, with men more than twice as likely as women to visit their local watering hole two or three times each week.

More than a quarter of the general public claim to know their landlord or landlady by name and are confident they’ll know their ‘usual’.

National Pub Fortnight takes place between July 22 and August 6.

During the fortnight free pints will be up for grabs in selected Ei Publican Partnerships’ pubs for the first 15,000 customers who sign up using the National Pub Fortnight app.

Chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association Brigid Simmonds said: “The pub is the original social network, it has evolved over the years but it very much remains a hub for the community where people share life moments.

“Pubs are much more than merely a place to eat and drink, they are the beating heart of our society, in both urban and rural areas, and we’re delighted to put the pub centre stage during National Pub Fortnight.

“The initiative pulls together the pub community from across the country, so get down and support a local pub that’s participating and enjoy a free pint.”

To access the free pint promotion and find a local participating pub visit the web-based app at www.freedrinkoffer.co.uk using a smartphone or tablet.

Participating pubs in Northamptonshire are the Hazel Tree, Greenhill Rise, Corby; the Kingfisher, Fotheringhay Road, Corby; the Shirehorse, Willow Brook Road, Corby; the Plume Of Feathers, Market Square, Daventry; the Fox Inn, High Street, Thrapston; the Bear, Sheep Street, Northampton; the Royal Oak, Chapel Lane, Blisworth; the Rose & Crown, Park Road, Hartwell; the Crown & Cushion, Wellingborough Road, Northampton; the Royal Oak, Whiston Road, Northampton; the Cardigan Arms, Stocks Hill, Northampton; the White Hart, Main Road, Northampton; the White Hart, High Street, Flore; the Melbourne Arms, Melbourne Lane, Northampton; the Carpenters Arms, High Street, Wellingborough.