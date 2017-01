There is a free monthly Kidz Klub on Saturdays at Daventry Methodist Church, in Golding Close.

This Saturday’s event runs from 2pm to 4.30pm with the theme of Toy Story.

There will be lots of fun with games, crafts, refreshments and stories exploring the importance of friendship.

Kidz Klubs are run by an international team consisting of children’s workers based at Daventry Methodist Church.

For more details call Rachel on 07752 686000.