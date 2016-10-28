Free fireworks extravaganza to be held in Daventry

Daventry’s annual fireworks display will take place on Saturday, November 5 in the town.

The event, which is free, will take place at the The Parker E-ACT Academy, Ashby Road, Daventry where spectators can watch the firework display set to music by local company MLE Pyrotechnics.

Gates will open at 6pm with the display starting at 7.30pm.

Refreshments will be available including burgers, pizza, candy, toffee apples, doughnuts and more.

There will only be accessible parking on site and some road restrictions and closures in place, therefore organisers are advising people to walk to the event.

From 6.30 to 8.30pm on the night Welton Road will be temporarily closed north of the junction by Falconers Close to south of the roundabout by Osprey Drive and The Willows.

There will also be a parking restriction in place on Ashby Road from 6.30 to 8.30pm.

A spokesman for Daventry Town Council said: “The Town Council would like everyone to be safe at the event and have an enjoyable time watching the amazing firework display in the town.

“Therefore, bags may be searched for safety at the request of stewards and no fireworks or sparklers are permitted at the event.

“Lost child wristbands will be available from the Town Council Offices (3 New Street) prior to the event and on the night and if any children are lost or found on the night we ask that you advise your child to contact a steward contact a steward.

“The Town Council would like to wish all Daventry residents a safe and enjoyable bonfire night.”