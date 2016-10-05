Free firework event in Daventry set to go off with a bang

People can request songs for this year’s firework display in Daventry.

Daventry Town Council is organising the event to take place on Saturday November 5.

This year the event is being held at the Parker E-ACT Academy, off Ashby Road. Admission is free.

This year’s event will be set to music and staged by professional display firm Daventry-based MLE Pyrotechnicals, who are a former winner of the British Fireworks Championships.

The gates will open at 6pm with the display starting at 7.30pm.

Refreshments will be available including; burgers, pizza, candy, toffee apples, doughnuts and a licenced bar.

As the fireworks will be set to music Daventry Town Council is after requests and suggestions from the public. You can reach the council via its Facebook page www.facebook.com/DavTC or on Twitter at @Daventry_TC