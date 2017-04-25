Free family seed planting event for cancer charity’s Daventry Take Over

Daventry Town Council is inviting people to take part in a family seed planting day in aid of charity.

Experts from Daventry Allotment and Gardening Association will be present at Daneholme allotments on Saturday, May 6 between 10.30am-1.30pm to plant a choice of flower and vegetable seeds.

The event, part of the Daventry Take Over by Macmillan Cancer Support, is free and the council hope that people, if able, will give a donation to the charity.

Daneholme allotments are one of five allotment sites within Daventry and are located at the northern end of Welton Road opposite the entrance to the Country Park.

This is one of several activities lined up for the Daventry Take Over which include an evening concert by the John Cleveland Band at the Icon Centre, an afternoon tea dance hosted by Academy No 1 at Daventry Community Centre, and a charity day with outside bar and music from 3pm at Chasers Bar and Lounge.