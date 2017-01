There will be free activities and games for children at a Daventry church later this month.

Messy Church takes place on Friday January 27 at 4.15pm until 6.15pm at Daventry Methodist Church, in Golding Close near the leisure centre.

The activities and games will centre around the characters of Jesus' friends, Mary and Martha. A meal will be served at the end.

There is no charge but donations are welcome. There is more details on the Daventry Methodist Church website or on Facebook.