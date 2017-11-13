Free beekeeping workshops in Daventry

Daventry Town Council is holding two free beekeeping workshops this week, hosted by local expert Trevor Mienett.

All over the world honeybees are under threat because of viruses against which they have no natural defences, and nearly all colonies in the wild have diet out.

Without beekeepers to care for them honeybees could disappear within a few years, which would put food production at risk because it is dependent on pollination provided by bees.

The workshops are in the Daventry Town Council Chamber on Tuesday, November 14 from 6.30pm to 8pm, and on Wednesday, November 15 from 2pm to 3.30pm

To book email admin@daventrytowncouncil.gov.uk with your chosen date and time.