Former teacher from Daventry charged with downloading indecent images of children

A former teacher from Daventry is set to appear before magistrates charged with downloading incident images of children.

Northamptonshire Police said Mark Tcherniak-Morse, aged 34 and from Daventry, has been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children

Mr Tcherniak-Morse is due to appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Thursday November 24.

Today (Wednesday) Bilton School in Rugby sent a letter home to parents. In it headteacher Patsy Weighill said Mr Tcherniak-Morse had been a teacher at the school, and was suspended when the allegations were brought to the school’s attention.

Ms Weighill writes: “We have been assisting the police with their enquiries from the outset and will continue to do so.

“The safety of children at our school has always been paramount and we are confident we have robust safeguarding measures in place.”

She added the school has not received any information to suggest that the charges related to any of the students.