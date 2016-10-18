Former Northants Police and Crime Commissioner accused of disclosing MP's personal data

Former Northamptonshire Police and Crime Commissioner Adam Simmonds has appeared in court accused of disclosing personal data about Wellingborough MP Peter Bone.

Simmonds, aged 39, of Northcote Road, Leicester, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court today (Tuesday) after he was charged with breaching the Data Protection Act.

The court heard Simmonds is alleged to have "knowingly or recklessly" disclosed personal data relating to Mr Bone between November 7, 2013 and May 1, 2014.

Mark Harries, defending for Simmonds, indicated that his client would plead not guilty to the charge and the case was sent to Southwark Crown Court.

The case will be heard at the Crown Court on November 15. Simmonds, who spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address, was given unconditional bail.