Foodie fun comes to Daventry

Next month's Daventry Food Festival will, for the first time, be hosted by the town council who have invited stall holders to apply for a free pitch.

The festival on September 23 will take place on High Street and Sheaf Street between 10am-4pm.

Locally sourced food and a variety of different cuisines will be on offer and admission is free.

Daventry Mayor Cllr Lynne Taylor said, “We are thrilled to be providing local retailers and producers the opportunity to showcase their products at this new exciting event for the town”.

For this inaugural year the town council are inviting food stall holders, local businesses and producers to apply for a free standard 3x3m pitch.

Information on how to apply for a free pitch as well as full terms and conditions can be found here or you can call 01327 301246.