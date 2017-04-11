Flore Brownies make special promise at new look hotel

Girls of the 1st Flore Brownies made their special promise at the new look Holiday Inn Northampton West.

Charlotte Suggitt and Ruby Hill made their promise in front of their parents and fellow Brownies, vowing to do their best, be true to themselves and serve their Queen and community. The ceremony was followed with some tasty treats for the girls and a look around the revamped hotel.

It was organised by Brown Owl Sally Redfern in partnership with Holiday Inn Northampton West’s cluster sales executive Julia Knock.

Sally said: “The Brownie Promise is an important step for the girls and it was wonderful to have a special and memorable setting for them to make their promise in.

“I think the Brownies particularly enjoyed the delicious brownies the hotel served up afterwards!”

For more information about how to get involved with Girlguiding, visit www.girlguiding.org.uk.