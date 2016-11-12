Firm expands is base in Daventry district village

A high precision firm has expanded its base in the Daventry district.

Torquemeters opened their new factory building in Ravensthorpe to almost double the space and allow the company to continue to grow.

There was a reception and lunch welcoming guests from customers, suppliers and representatives.

The new building has been named the Johnson Building after the company’s longest serving employee Peter Johnson who recently retired after 55 years.

A spokesman said: “The Johnson Building will allow Torquemeters to bring assembly of testing systems into one facility at our home in Ravensthorpe and expand our engineering team to respond to our global customer base.

“The facility is the single largest investment made by Torquemeters and demonstrates the commitment to the future of our precision engineered products for the high performance rotating machinery industry.”