Firework display goes off with a bang in Daventry

This year’s Daventry firework display was a resounding success.

Saturday saw Daventry Town Council stage it’s annual free display, this year held for the first time at the Parker E-ACT Academy off Ashby Road.

Daventry Town Fireworks 2016 The Parker E-ACT Academy, Ashby Road, Daventry. NNL-160611-165744009

Thousands of people went along for the evening, with the start of the fireworks being delayed slightly to allow the last few people to make their way onto the site. By the time the countdown started an estimated 10,000 people had gathered.

The fireworks themselves were set off by Daventry-based MLE Pyrotechnics.

The display was set to music and lit up the town’s sky for 20 minutes.

As well as the fireworks there was free soup handed out by Tesco and a whole range of other food and items for sale.

Daventry Town Fireworks 2016 The Parker E-ACT Academy, Ashby Road, Daventry. NNL-160611-165733009

Daventry Town Fireworks 2016 The Parker E-ACT Academy, Ashby Road, Daventry. NNL-160611-165721009

Daventry Town Fireworks 2016 The Parker E-ACT Academy, Ashby Road, Daventry. NNL-160611-165756009

Daventry Town Fireworks 2016 The Parker E-ACT Academy, Ashby Road, Daventry. NNL-160611-165622009

Daventry Town Fireworks 2016 The Parker E-ACT Academy, Ashby Road, Daventry. NNL-160611-165610009

Daventry Town Fireworks 2016 The Parker E-ACT Academy, Ashby Road, Daventry. NNL-160611-165646009