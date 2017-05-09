Search

Firefighters in Northamptonshire edge a step closer to strike action over £500k cuts

Senior union member in the Northamptonshire branch of the Fire Brigades Union are open to the possibility of industrial action, its secretary says.

Senior union member in the Northamptonshire branch of the Fire Brigades Union are open to the possibility of industrial action, its secretary says.

3
Have your say

Senior firefighters are reportedly open to the possibility of taking industrial action in Northamptonshire after proposals to lose a further 25 full-time staff emerged.

Component:1.7953827.1494402396, , ,$mergedBody