Firearms surrender in Northamptonshire yields 48 weapons in first five days

The first five days of an ongoing two-week national firearms surrender saw 48 items given up to Northamptonshire Police.

Between Monday, November 13, and Friday, November 17, a total of 48 firearms were surrendered, including shotguns, rifles, air weapons and pistols.

Pictures: Northamptonshire Police.

More than 100 rounds of ammunition have also been handed in, as well as a crossbow and a range of other weapons including knives.

Co-ordinated nationally by the National Ballistics Intelligence Service (NABIS), the firearms surrender will run until Sunday, November 26.

During the surrender, those in possession of unlawfully held or unwanted firearms and ammunition are being encouraged to contact police to give them up safely, helping prevent them getting into criminal hands.

Those handing over firearms will not face prosecution for illegal possession at the point of surrender, and can remain anonymous. Items will be examined and any previous offences linked to them investigated.

Pictures: Northamptonshire Police.

Firearms and ammunition can be given up by calling Northamptonshire Police on 101 and making an appointment for the items to be collected.

Information about illegal firearms can also be shared anonymously by calling 101, or by calling independent charity Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.