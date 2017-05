A police investigation has been launched after a fire in a group of agricultural buildings in a Daventry industrial estate.

More than a dozen firefighters were called to tackle the flames in Brown's Road near to the town's recycling centre at around 8.30pm last night (Tuesday, May 30).

Shortly after 11.30pm, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue tweeted that the cause of the blaze was 'believed to be suspicious'.

Investigations by the fire service and police are continuing today.