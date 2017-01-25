Find your way around Daventry Country Park with orienteering

People can try out orienteering at a special event at Daventry Country Park.

Runners and walkers are invited to Daventry Country Park on Saturday February 4 to try out this outdoor active sport.

The event will have starts from 10am until noon. Beginners and families will be especially welcome.

Octavian Droobers have planned courses from 1km to 5km and helpers will be on hand to instruct on how to read map, find the controls, and use the electronic timers.

There is no need to book in advance just turn up. Bring a compass if you have one.

Entry costs are £5 for seniors and £1 for juniors with an extra £1 for hire of timers.

Full details on www.octavian-droobers.org or telephone 01926 632189.