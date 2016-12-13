Festive fun with cadets

Seasonal spirits are flying at Daventry Air Cadets.

The cadets have taken part in the lantern parade, put up their Christmas tree with flying themd decorations and even been helping out Father Christmas on his trips around Daventry.

Sqn Commander Flt Lt Liz Chard said: “Cadets, staff and parents have been out with the Rotary club sleigh helping fundraise for local charities and spreading festive cheer.”

Cadet Sam Adams, 14, said “Putting up the Christmas tree was fun but I’m really looking forward to the ice skating trip next week.”

Cadets this month will also be brushing up on their flying knowledge ready for January when flying practice starts up again. They are also busy planning go karting, shooting, walking and sports sessions for the new year so there is no quiet time for them.

Cadet Charlie Taylor 13 said “We have some sailing taster sessions planned too so being a cadet it a great way to try new things.”

The Daventry Air Cadet unit is recruiting new cadets. If you between 12.5 and 18 years old living in the Daventry area, why not try something different and come along to see what Air cadets get up to

The Daventry Squadron is based in the cadet centre, Waterloo, Daventry and meets on Mondays and Thursdays between 7.30-9./30pm.

For further information do pop in one parade night or contact: Liz Chard e-mail: oc.497@aircadets.org

The Air Cadet Organisation is dedicated to broadening young people’s horizons, building confidence and teaching them skills such as team work and leadership. For further information on the organisation check out: www.aircadets.org.uk