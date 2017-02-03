Fence panels belonging to elderly couple damaged in Daventry

Fence panels in the Daventry garden of an elderly couple were damaged ‘several times’ within a few days say police.

The incidents happened between midday on Wednesday February 1, and 9.30pm on Thursday February 2.

The property is in Swann Dale, near the underpass that leads to the Southbrook estate, and police are asking anyone who saw this happen or anything suspicious in the area between these times to get in touch.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.