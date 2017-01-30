Feeling artistic? Design a tile for giant mural to celebrate launch of new Daventry Campus

Creative students, businesses, staff and local artists are being asked to design a special tile to add to a giant mural celebrating Northampton College's new Daventry Campus.

The mural, which will be made up of hundreds of individually designed tiles, will be in development at the official launch and open day of multi-million pound campus on Tuesday, February 7.

The mural forms part of the official opening celebrations for Daventry Campus

College staff and students have already been designing their own tiles and guests at the launch event will be invited to get creative and play their part in the giant mural, which will take centrestage inside the new campus’ reception.

Sam Cope, photography tutor and visual arts technician, said: “Our students are already hard at work getting creative and we would love our guests and VIPs to also get involved. You don’t need to be a skilled artist or sculptor, everyone is simply free to create something that will become part of the college for many years to come.”

As part of their project called ‘Surfaces’ art and design students have been getting ready for the launch event by creating colourful tiles that incorporate different techniques and materials such as string, clay tools and bubble-wrap to create indents into the clay with different textures and feels.

Jasmin Haines, 16, is a Level 2 Art and Design student at the new Daventry Campus. She said: “My tile is inspired by hair and beauty, one of the college’s subject areas. I have taken the concept of plaits, pressing braided pieces of string into clay to create an interesting imprinted effect. I can’t wait to see my tile become part of this giant mural. This new building has a fantastic atmosphere and it’s exciting to be a part of its history.”

Liam Robertson, 17, Level 2 Art and Design, said: “I am proud to have my work on display because for me being an artist is really about showing others what you see, and transposing that onto a canvas or in this case a tile.

“I definitely think the new building is more spacious and impressive and as a result everyone feels more mature and the vibe is more sophisticated.”

Facilities at the new campus include industry-standard workshops for motor vehicle engineering, state of the art library facilities, contemporary hairdressing and beauty therapy salons, ICT and Mac suites, teaching space for healthcare and childcare plus dedicated provision for students with learning difficulties and disabilities.

The new campus is also home to a new Digital Academy, teaching students software and coding, web development, games design and social media.

The Daventry Campus Open Event on February 7 is from 3.30pm to 6pm and is open to the whole community.

Pat Brennan-Barrett, principal, said: “Come and see inside our new campus for the first time and let us show you around. This is the start of a new chapter for Daventry so play your part and join us for this event. There is no need to leave Daventry for post 16 education – it is now right here on your doorstep.”