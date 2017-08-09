Father 'horrified' by condition of housing association home in Great Oxendon

A single father has said he was “horrified” at the state of his Futures Housing Group property when discovering the extent of its poor condition after receiving the house keys.

Tony Wimbush, 34, got the keys to his Great Oxendon property from the housing association in late June following an initial visit on May 19.

The amount of time it has taken to repair the cracks around the windows has baffled Mr Wimbush.

After the first viewing Mr Wimbush said the house was “a tip” and told FHG after taking the keys from them a month later that he was disappointed to find the property was not liveable.

Mr Wimbush said: “When I was nominated for the property I went to view it and provisionally accepted it on May 19 and they said ‘we will get it ready for you’.

"I did not expect it to take this long. It is a shocking amount of time.”

Since the viewing FHG fitted a kitchen but Mr Wimbush found cracks around windows, black mould on silicone and, after he began redecorating, plaster coming off the walls.

He was told August 30 was the earliest repairs could be completed, and he accepted that as his moving in date.

An FHG surveyor visited the property in late July and Mr Wimbush said they had told him the house was likely damp because of a rip in the roof.

“I’ve rented many private properties in my life. I’m actually horrified at the state of this place that they can let it out in such a way," said Mr Wimbush.

“It’s quite disgusting really. I’m a parent, I’ve got kid that lives with me, I’ve paid my taxes all my life and I’m getting put in this place and they just don’t seem to want to help."

An FHG spokesperson said: “After customers end their tenancy with us we work to ensure the home meets our lettable standard before another customer can move in.

“Properties are inspected to see if work, such as cleaning, minor plastering or repairs, are needed. On average it takes 30 days to get our properties ready for the next customer, but, as in this case, this can take longer depending on the type of work required.

“Customers with concerns about their homes after they have moved in are encouraged to let us know as soon as possible so we can plan for any additional work. Minor repairs are completed within 30 days, while emergency work is carried out in 24 hours.”