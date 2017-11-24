Father Christmas is touching down in Daventry - don’t miss him!

Father Christmas will be touching down at Daventry Country Park to meet children in the run up to December 25.

He will be flying in from the North Pole on Friday, December 22 greeting youngsters at the park’s vistiors’ centre, off Northern Way, from 10am - 12.30pm.

Santa’s Stop has been arranged with the help of Daventry District Council, the Rotary Club of Danetre and the Friends of Daventry Country Park.

Meeting Father Christmas is free and each child who sees him will receive a free gift.

Families visiting Santa’s Stop are reminded to make sure they wrap up in warm clothes and that youngsters are accompanied by an adult.

Due to the increasing popularity of the event in recent years and to limit queue times, parents are asked to book their children into time slots in advance by calling (01327) 871100.

Santa will also be touring Daventry and the surrounding villages during December with his friends from Danetre Rotary Club.

This will be Santa’s 53rd annual visit to Daventry in the run-up to Christmas.

Santa’s route through Daventry and the surrounding villages are: Monday, December 4: Long Buckby; Tuesday, December 5: Braunston & Newnham/Badby; Wednesday, December 6: Nether Heyford and Everdon; Thursday, December 7: Southbrook and Danetre Drive/St Andrews Drive; Friday, December 8: Timken & New Forest Way/Royal Gardens; Saturday, December 9: Bowen Square, Daventry from 9am to 1pm; Monday, December 11: Flore and Welton/Norton; Tuesday, December 12: Kilsby and Barby; Wednesday, December 13: Weedon (north) and Weedon (south); Thursday, December 14: Ashby Fields and Staverton; Friday, December 15: Stefen Hill and The Dingle/The Slade; Saturday, December 16: Bowen Square, Daventry from 9am to 1pm; Monday, December 18: The Grange (South)/Cherry Orchard and The Grange (North); Tuesday, December 19: The Headlands and Middlemore; Wednesday, December 20: The Inlands and town centre (West)/Drayton; Thursday, December 21: Daneholme, Friday December 22: Lang Farm and Monksfield and Saturday, December 23: Bowen Square, Daventry from 9am to 1pm.