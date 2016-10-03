Family's joy as missing puppy Poppy returns to Northamptonshire home

The family of a missing puppy have given their heartfelt thanks to supporters after their pet was returned home.

Cocker Spaniel Poppy was taken from outside her home in East Haddon on Wednesday September 21 and her owner issued a desperate appeal for help via social media.

And last night, Poppy's owner Gilly posted on Facebook the news that she and all her family and friends had been hoping for.

"We have the most amazing news. POPPY IS HOME!!!!!!"

Gilly said that there was a police investigation underway which meant she could not give details of how Poppy was returned.

"From the bottom of our hearts, we would like to thank Northamptonshire Police and every single person who shared Poppy's page, poster, sent encouraging messages or information.

"She wouldn't be curled up in her bed next to Tumble right now if it wasn't for the amazing power of social media, decent people and some wonderful people at the police. Thank you," she added.

Her post has been liked 43,000 times since Sunday night.

Earlier last week, Gilly had issued a desperate please for information.

"I can’t describe how awful the last few days have been,” she said at the time.

“We miss Poppy desperately. There’s a huge, gaping hole in our lives at the moment. All we care about is getting Poppy home where she belongs. There is a no-questions-asked reward for Poppy’s safe return.

“Amid the despair and sadness we feel, I can’t describe how touched we’ve been by the response to Poppy being taken,” says Gilly.

“The kindness of people, many of whom are complete strangers, has been truly humbling," she added.